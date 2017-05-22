Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set Release is June 1

The huge Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is a must have for space fans. Not just kids will be all over this giant Lego set, making it an immediate hard to find Lego set. The $119.99 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has 1,969 pieces that make up a 1m tall rocket.

The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego releases this new set under its Lego Ideas program. The Lego Saturn V set will not be available for pre-order. Stores will start selling the set on June 1 world-wide.

Update: The Lego Saturn V rocket set is only listed so far online by the Lego shop. No other online retailer has listed the set a day before the release, Jun 1. The Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has showed up in some stores early. First reviews and Lego Saturn V set build video are very positive.

As this set is a collectors item and considering the hype around it, it is save to assume that the set is selling out at launch. Lego has listed the Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set on the Lego online shop. No other store has listed the Lego 21309 set yet. There is no option for pre-order.