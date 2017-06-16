Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

Hold off on consumer electronics purchases now if want to save money. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is in just two months.

The Prime Day 2017 deals will feature savings on Amazon's device line-up. If you are planning on getting Alexa in your house or want to watch Amazon Prime video on your TV, Prime Day is worthwhile waiting for .

The best Prime Day deals last year included the $33.33 Fire tablet instead of $49.99. A $50 savings on the popular Amazon Echo .The Amazon Fire TV was $30 off, resulting in a $69.99 price. The Fire Stick sold for $24.99 (saving $15). Kindle fans saved $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite. Depending on the supply situation, Amazon might be offfering the first discount on the new $229.99 Echo Show on Prime Day 2017.

Besides the Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon devices, Amazon will offer again dazzle with deals on TVs. The best Prime Day 2016 deal on a 40-inch LED HDTV was $139.99. Amazon offered a $114 40-inch LED HD TV last year with deep inventory. We expect this year that there will be more 4K TVs on sale in the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Last year Amazon featured two Samsung 4K TV deals on Prime Day. Read the full Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV deals report.

Besides TV and Amazon device deals, the Amazon Prime Day 2017 will feature deals across a wide range of categories.

Amazon offered Prime Day deals last year on video games, video game consoles, movies, cameras, apparel and more. See the full deals list from Prime Day 2016 as reference.

Prime members will not find any deals on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon could surprise customers with availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles on Prime Day. The Switch continues to be a hard find to find item, especially online. Amazon Prime Day 2017 video game deals are predicted to be more of a focus than last year.

The Prime Day 2017 sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. The membership is available as a free trial. Consumers who are not a member yet can use time the free trial to overlap with Prime Day 2017.

Amazon has not yet announced Prime Day 2017. The current assumption is that Prime Day 2017 is on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017. Find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017.