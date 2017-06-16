 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions

Posted: Jun 16 2017, 3:22am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deal Predictions
 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 will offer savings on a wide range of products, especially consumer electronics.

Hold off on consumer electronics purchases now if want to save money. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is in just two months.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

The Prime Day 2017 deals will feature savings on Amazon's device line-up. If you are planning on getting Alexa in your house or want to watch Amazon Prime video on your TV, Prime Day is worthwhile waiting for .

The best Prime Day deals last year included the $33.33 Fire tablet instead of $49.99. A $50 savings on the popular Amazon Echo .The Amazon Fire TV was $30 off, resulting in a $69.99 price. The Fire Stick sold for $24.99 (saving $15). Kindle fans saved $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite. Depending on the supply situation, Amazon might be offfering the first discount on the new $229.99 Echo Show on Prime Day 2017.

Besides the Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon devices, Amazon will offer again dazzle with deals on TVs. The best Prime Day 2016 deal on a 40-inch LED HDTV was $139.99. Amazon offered a $114 40-inch LED HD TV last year with deep inventory. We expect this year that there will be more 4K TVs on sale in the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Last year Amazon featured two Samsung 4K TV deals on Prime Day. Read the full Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV deals report.

Besides TV and Amazon device deals, the Amazon Prime Day 2017 will feature deals across a wide range of categories. 

Amazon offered Prime Day deals last year on video games, video game consoles, movies, cameras, apparel and more. See the full deals list from Prime Day 2016 as reference.

Prime members will not find any deals on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon could surprise customers with availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles on Prime Day. The Switch continues to be a hard find to find item, especially online. Amazon Prime Day 2017 video game deals are predicted to be more of a focus than last year.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals Guides

Amazon Devices Prime Day 2017 Deals

TV Prime Day 2017 Deals

Video Game Prime Day 2017 Deals

Headphone Prime Day 2017 Deals

Toy Prime Day 2017 Deals

Shoe Prime Day 2017 Deals

The Prime Day 2017 sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. The membership is available as a free trial. Consumers who are not a member yet can use time the free trial to overlap with Prime Day 2017. 

Amazon has not yet announced Prime Day 2017. The current assumption is that Prime Day 2017 is on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017. Find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-16 04:20:47am

Offers

32-Inch TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV
Store: Amazon Price: $169.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

1 day ago, 10:48am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

1 hour ago

Neon Yellow Nintendo Joy-Con Controller In Stock Online at Best Buy

Neon Yellow Nintendo Joy-Con Controller In Stock Online at Best Buy

2 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Releases in Nintendo eShop and Physical

ARMS for Nintendo Switch Releases in Nintendo eShop and Physical

16 hours ago, 12:09pm CDT

Where To Find Extra Pair Of Nintendo Joy-Con Controller for ARMS

Where To Find Extra Pair Of Nintendo Joy-Con Controller for ARMS

16 hours ago, 11:49am CDT

Sphero Spider-Man AI Toy Released

Sphero Spider-Man AI Toy Released

19 hours ago, 9:04am CDT

Nintendo Switch&#039;s Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Odyssey is Bestselling Game and Nintendo Won E3

20 hours ago, 7:30am CDT

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

Survey Claims 70M people Want an Apple HomePod

23 hours ago, 5:05am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 15

23 hours ago, 4:52am CDT

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

Apple Plans to Integrate Digital Medical Records into the iPhone

23 hours ago, 4:50am CDT

Last Minute Father&#039;s Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

Last Minute Father's Day Gadget Gift Deals on Amazon

23 hours ago, 4:38am CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

1 day ago, 1:36am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop Online Shop with first Real Deal

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Black Friday

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017: When and How to Find the Best Deals

1 day ago, 10:48am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Headphone Deals Are a big Draw

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Family Friendly Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS Bundle

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook