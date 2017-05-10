Amazon UK Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need to Know

Amazon created a new sales day from thin air three years ago. While unconfirmed, Amazon is expected to host again a Prime Day sale in 2017. Prime Day 2017 on amazon.co.uk is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 11.

Update June 29: Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 announced, revealing extending 30 hours of deals.

The Amazon Prime Day is a bigger sale in the United States, but is also a great opportunity for British consumers to save. The main thing that the American and the British Prime Day sale have in common are the deals on Amazon devices. Prime Day is the best opportunity besides Black Friday to score Amazon's own products at a bargain price.

Amazon is this week offering a sale on Amazon devices, but only in the US, marking the launch of Echo Show, also only available in the United States.

Amazon has offered incredible deals on TVs in the US edition of Prime Day last year. These type of deals have not been available in the UK. Prime Day deals included discounts on select laptops, Xbox One and Sony PS4.

The first Prime Day in 2015, marking the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime, was huge success for the retailer. The sales beat the previous Black Friday sales, but it was a sizable PR disaster. Customers complained that they could not get the deals as Amazon did not have enough inventory. This changed dramatically last year. Amazon had deep inventories on its advertised TV deals for instance.

Prime Day 2017 is expected to be the new biggest day in history for Amazon, as last year's Prime Day was. To achieve that, Amazon has to make even more deals available.

Watch the Amazon Prime Day page on amazon.co.uk for updates on the Prime Day 2017 sale.