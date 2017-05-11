 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Posted: May 11 2017, 2:02am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 13 2017, 3:35am CDT, in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker
 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals will rival again those of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Prime Day 2017 is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 11. Amazon has not yet officially announced the big 1-Day sales event, but Amazon has already invited its marketplace partners to prepare for Prime Day 2017 earlier this month. Prime Day took place the first time in 2015, in celebration of 10 years of Prime. Prime Day sales have been bigger than Amazon's Black Friday sales by volume. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The Prime Day 2017 deals will likely be a mix again of easy to get deals and deals that are like Black Friday doorbuster deals. These deals are hard to score as shoppers do not know when the deals go on sale.

The limited inventory causes these deals for instance on TVs sell out quickly. We have covered Prime Day each year before and helped our readers to score the best deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon will release the list of Prime Day 2017 deals shortly before the Prime Day 2017 sale begins at midnight PDT on July 11. The easy to get deals like all deals on Amazon Devices will be available right from the beginning. Bargain offers on TVs will come throughout the day. Many of the deals will be offered as lightning deals.

We will update The Tracker and this report as soon as the Prime Day 2017 deals are announced. We also will scan amazon.com for the unannounced Prime Day deals.

We have started to track the most popular TVs on Amazon.com to spot price drops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2017 on June 13.

To repeat the obvious, shopping Prime Day 2017 requires the obvious, a Prime membership. Read everything to know about Prime Day 2017 in the our Amazon Prime Day 2017 guide.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-13 03:30:41am

Offers

55-Inch TCL 55S405 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
Store: Amazon Price: $449.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

1 day ago, 10:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

1 day ago, 5:46am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 day ago, 4:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

2 days ago, 6:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Shoe and Sneaker Deals

2 days ago, 4:39am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking

14 minutes ago

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

1 hour ago

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Parts Leak

14 hours ago, 1:28pm CDT

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

Sony Answer to Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch at E3 2017

14 hours ago, 1:11pm CDT

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X vs Nintendo Switch vs PlayStation 4 Pro

14 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

16 hours ago, 11:05am CDT

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

All Nintendo Switch Game Releases in the E3 Week

16 hours ago, 11:01am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 12

16 hours ago, 10:43am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

Xbox One X Pre-order Updates

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know




Black Friday

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Updates Prime Logo ahead of Prime Day 2017

1 day ago, 10:17am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 to Mimic Amazon Black Friday Deals Week?

1 day ago, 5:46am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 day ago, 4:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will be More Affordable

2 days ago, 6:47am CDT

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking

14 minutes ago

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

Sony E3 2017 Press Conference: Games, Games and PSVR

1 hour ago

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Comes to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

Motorola announces Moto E 4 and Moto E 4 Plus

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook