Prime Day 2017 Deals List Tracker

Prime Day 2017 is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 11. Amazon has not yet officially announced the big 1-Day sales event, but Amazon has already invited its marketplace partners to prepare for Prime Day 2017 earlier this month. Prime Day took place the first time in 2015, in celebration of 10 years of Prime. Prime Day sales have been bigger than Amazon's Black Friday sales by volume.

The Prime Day 2017 deals will likely be a mix again of easy to get deals and deals that are like Black Friday doorbuster deals. These deals are hard to score as shoppers do not know when the deals go on sale.

The limited inventory causes these deals for instance on TVs sell out quickly. We have covered Prime Day each year before and helped our readers to score the best deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon will release the list of Prime Day 2017 deals shortly before the Prime Day 2017 sale begins at midnight PDT on July 11. The easy to get deals like all deals on Amazon Devices will be available right from the beginning. Bargain offers on TVs will come throughout the day. Many of the deals will be offered as lightning deals.

We will update The Tracker and this report as soon as the Prime Day 2017 deals are announced. We also will scan amazon.com for the unannounced Prime Day deals.

We have started to track the most popular TVs on Amazon.com to spot price drops ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2017 on June 13.

To repeat the obvious, shopping Prime Day 2017 requires the obvious, a Prime membership. Read everything to know about Prime Day 2017 in the our Amazon Prime Day 2017 guide.