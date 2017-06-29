Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is coming in July, that much is confirmed. Only the Amazon Prime Day date is not official yet, predicted is July 11th. The most anticipated deals in the third annual Prime Day 24 hour sale are on Televisions.

Update June 29: Amazon confirmed the first Prime Day 2017 TV deal in the announcement of Prime Day 2017. Find all Prime Day 2017 TV Deals in the Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker.

The best Prime Day 2016 deal on a 40-inch LED HDTV was $139.99. Other low-end TV deals on Prime Day 2016 deals include a 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $299.99 and a 32-inch 720p Roku Smart TV for $119.99.

To get a feel for what TV deals are possible on Prime Day this year, we take a look at the current offers. The 32-inch TCL 32S305 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) sells for $169.99. This is the most popular TV on Amazon.com right now.

The 40-inch and the 49-inch models from the new 2017 TCL S305 series complete the top three selling TVs. TCL is a favorite brand with Amazon and we expect deals on these three TVs on Prime Day. The 32-inch TCL 32S305 will at least match last years $119.99 deal.

The 40-inch TCL 40S305 1080p Roku Smart TV sells for $269.99. This 40-inch Smart TV could be the highlight low-end TV deal on Amazon Prime Day with a price-tag of $199.99.

The 49-inch TCL 49S305 1080p Roku Smart TV is on sale for $359.99. On Prime Day 2017, Amazon could offer this popular smart TV for $299.99.

We expect this year that there will be more 4K TVs on sale in the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Last year Amazon featured two Samsung 4K TV deals on Prime Day. The best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals have been two Samsung models.

Amazon offers the 55-inch Samsung UN55KU6600 Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $649.99 and the Samsung UN55KU6300 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV as Prime Day 2016 deal for $549.99.

Amazon will work with Samsung to offer again Prime Day deals on Samsung TVs. The new Samsung UN50MU6300 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) is a candidate for a Prime Day TV deal. The 55 and 65-inch versions of the UN50MU6300 series also fit the profile.

What we would like to see are also Prime Day TV deals on the high-end. The new 55-inch LG OLED55C7P 4K HDR Smart OLED TV is already discounted by 20%. Amazon could move a lot of OLED TVs on Prime Day with a deeper discount, bringing the price down to $2,499.99.

Amazon will unveil the Prime Day 2017 TV briefly before the 1-Day sale begins on amazon.com. The Prime Day deals list will likely contain again offers that are not mentioning specific brands and models. We will provide updates on Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals through our new Tracker app.

Besides TV deals, the Amazon Prime Day 2017 will feature deals across a wide range of categories. Amazon offered Prime Day deals last year on video games, video game consoles, movies, cameras, apparel and more. See the full deals list from Prime Day 2016 as reference.

Prime members will not find any deals on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon could surprise customers with availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles on Prime Day. The Switch continues to be a hard find to find item, especially online.

The Prime Day 2017 sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. The membership is available as a free trial. Consumers who are not a member yet can use time the free trial to overlap with Prime Day 2017.

Amazon has not yet announced Prime Day 2017. The current assumption is that Prime Day 2017 is on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017. Find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017.