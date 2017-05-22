 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals On Fire, Echo, Kindle And Fire TV Predictions

Posted: May 22 2017, 8:59am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 10 2017, 4:22am CDT

 

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals on Fire, Echo, Kindle and Fire TV Predictions
 

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale will be a great opportunity to save big on Amazon devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is coming in July, that much is confirmed. Only the Amazon Prime Day date is not official yet, predicted is July 11th. Besides deals on TVs the most anticipated Prime Day deals in the third annual Prime Day sale are on Amazon devices. 

Update: Amazon announced the Prime Day 2017 Amazon Devices deals.

Prime Day 2017 Deals on Amazon's Devices

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

Fire 7, the best-selling tablet, only $29.99

Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

To set the expectations on the deals to expect on Amazon devices on Prime Day 2017, lets take a look at last year's deals. Amazon offered the already cheap Fire tablet for $33.33 instead of $49.99. Amazon also offered $50 on the popular Amazon Echo, which cut the price down to $129.99. The Amazon Fire TV was $30 off, resulting in a $69.99 price. 

The Fire Stick was selling for $24.99 (saving $15). Kindle fans could save $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite. The Paperwhite's Prime Day 2016 price was $89.99.

Amazon introduced this month new devices with the Echo Show and updated Fire and Fire HD 8 tablets. The release of the new Echo Show was accompanied by a sale on most Amazon devices. The Amazon devices on sale included the Echo, Fire HD 8 tablet, Fire tablet, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle, Kindly Voyage, Dash buttons and more.

The discounts have been considerable and are close to the deals that we expect for Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July. The Amazon Fire HD 8 with Alexa was 28% off, selling for $64.99.

The Amazon Echo was off $30, selling for $149.99.  The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Kindle ebook reader have each been cut by $20. The Fire tablet with 16GB sold for $59.99 instead of $69.99. 

Amazon has full control over its own line-up of devices. This gives the company any freedom to set discounts to drive sales. Right now customers can save on the Echo and also the new Echo Show, when they purchase two. The considerable discounts are $100 and $80 respectively. 

As Amazon introduced calling as a new feature in the Echo and Echo Show, we expect bundle deals also on Prime Day. Discounts could grow by another $20.

Amazon's Fire TV line-up will see big discounts on Prime Day 2017. Especially in the light of rumored comeback of the Apple TV to the Amazon store. Amazon and Apple have reportedly agreed on a deal. The Amazon Prime video app will be released on Apple TVs, and in return Amazon starts selling Apple TVs again on amazon.com.

We expect also exclusive Prime Day 2017 deals through Alexa. Echo owners will be able to get their hands on extra Prime Day deals.

Amazon will unveil the Prime Day 2017 deals briefly before the 1-Day sale begins on amazon.com. The Prime Day deals list will likely contain again offers that are not mentioning specific brands and models. We will provide updates on Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals through our new Tracker app.

Besides deals on kindle, fire, echo and co., the Amazon Prime Day 2017 will feature deals across a wide range of categories. Amazon offered Prime Day deals last year on video games, video game consoles, movies, cameras, apparel and more. See the full deals list from Prime Day 2016 as reference.

Prime members will not find any deals on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon could surprise customers with availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles on Prime Day. The Switch continues to be a hard find to find item, especially online. 

The Prime Day 2017 sale is only available to Amazon Prime members. The membership is available as a free trial. Consumers who are not a member yet can use time the free trial to overlap with Prime Day 2017. 

Amazon has not yet announced Prime Day 2017. The current assumption is that Prime Day 2017 is on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017. Find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017.The Amazon devices deals on Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be especially popular because of the new releases.  

