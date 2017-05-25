 
 

Toys 'R Us Continues Partnership With American Girl

Posted: May 25 2017, 6:52pm CDT

 

Over the last few years, American Girl has carefully cultivated a relationship with Toys 'R Us, bringing their dolls into the homes of more and more little girls. To do this, they have expanded their offerings and made some specials just for Toys 'R Us. Now, they will partner with Toys 'R Us to release the 2017 Girl of the Year doll, according to Toy News.

The Girl of the Year doll is always extremely popular and can sometimes be in short supply. Especially in areas where there are a lot of young girls, they are quite difficult to find, at least at first.

This year, the doll is named Gabriela McBride, and she is a very special doll. Per Toys 'R Us, "Gabriela is a true talent who uses her passion for the arts – specifically spoken word poetry – to overcome personal obstacles and create positive change for her community." The doll was designed to help encourage inclusion among young girls. They have done this before with many different girls.

Toys 'R Us is entering their second year partnering with American Girl. They were the only US retailer to carry the brand, helping to get the toy into neighborhoods outside of city centers. American Girl only has a few stores of their own but now they have 97 shop-in-shops nationwide. They will also be an exclusive carrier of the Truly Me line.

While the American Girl stores themselves are still a fantastic place to get the dolls, there are some other options for people who need them.

