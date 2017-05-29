This is the Only Way to Buy Nintendo Switch Online

GameStop started for the first time offering Nintendo Switch bundles priced under $400 last week. These first "reasonable" bundles have sold out. GameStop has started to offer two new Nintendo Switch bundles for $399.99 each. These bundles are the only option to buy a Nintendo Switch online during the Memorial Day weekend, based on current information.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Update May 29 1pm ET: GameStop has sold out of the new $399.99 bundles releleased end of last week. Now there is no Nintendo Switch in stock online anywhere on Memorial Day. Check here if GameStop has released new bundles.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Zelda Starter Bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Nintendo Switch Premium Console Case - Zelda Edition.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Mario Kart Starter Bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and the Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover.

It is interesting to note that GameStop only offers the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con. This model is considered more rare. These new Nintendo Switch offers ship by June 9.

The bundle is priced about same as the Switch console goes from resellers on amazon.com. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $93 to $100 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $99 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com. Getting a bundle from an official store makes sense as long as customers wanted to by the bundle games anyway.

No store is right now offering the $299.99 Switch console online or in stores. The GameStop bundle is the only option right now to buy a Switch console online. Our new online inventory tracker app, The Tracker, will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is spotted in stock at major online retailers including Amazon.com.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017.

Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. The big upcoming Switch games are Arms on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.