Nintendo Switch Production Gets Boosted

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018.

The 10 million goal is the last official number. The Financial Times reports that Nintendo is already aiming to produce 18 million Switch units for the fiscal year ending in April, 2018.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This summer will bring new big Switch games without a break. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

