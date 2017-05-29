 
 

Sharp Fan Band Wearable Designed For Baseball Fans

Posted: May 29 2017, 12:57am CDT

 

Sharp Fan Band Wearable Designed for Baseball Fans
 

Fans of Japanese baseball team Hiroshima Toyo Carp can overlay their fan experience with a new wristband from Sharp.

Sharp unveiled a wristband with features tailored to fans of the Japanese baseball team Hiroshima Toyo Carp. The Sharp Fan Band (Funband) displays the current scores of games of the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. 

A built-in motion sensor senses the movements of the arms of the carp fans wearing the funband. This is interpreted as "cheering action", causing the smartband to vibrate and the LEDs to illuminate to support the cheering. Fans can accumulate "cheering action" as "cheering point" and use it for the player's popularity vote of other Fan Band users.

The Sharp Funband connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone. A cloud connected app provides the real-time updates and the tracking the "cheering action."

Sharp plans to only make 1,000 units of the Fan band. Release is on June 1, limited to the Hiroshima prefecture and Iwakuni-shi, Yamaguchi Prefecture. The Japanese electronics maker is testing a new market for wearable with this product. The team sport fans market is huge. Teams are always looking for ways to strengthen the relationship with their fan base. Wearables could be the next big thing in that segment.

