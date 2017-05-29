Memorial Day Sale at NewEgg Features Deals on Laptops and Other Tech

Memorial Day sales peak on the actual Memorial Day 2017, Monday, May 29. Retailers have built up their sales events the past days. Some retailers will only offer Memorial Day deals on Monday, including Walmart. Shoppers looking to get a new laptop, PC, computer accessories and components can find deals today at NewEgg.

The computer tech specialist store features a wide range of Memorial Day deals online at newegg.com. Featured deals include the 14" Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 460 20EM001PUS Intel Core i5 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop selling for 50% off the list price. The $699 sales price comes with Newegg's price match guarantee.

NewEggo features a low-priced laptop with decent performance in their refurbished isle. The Dell laptop E6430s with Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3320M (2.60 GHz) 4GB sells for $169.99. This is a Grade C Scratch & Dent offer, which means unit may have dents, cracks, chips or scuffs on the body. Keyboard may be shiny or worn down. There may be scratches or dark spots on the LCD screen. May have one defective USB port.

The iBUYPOWER Desktop PC NE2101Si Intel Core i5 and 1TB HDD is on sale for $879. The Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M2 10.1" Quad Core Android tablet is on sale for $299, saving $50. Find all Memorial Day 2017 deals on tech at the NewEgg online store.

Other stores offering noteworthly Memorial Day 2017 sales online are Best Buy and Sam's Club. Find more Memorial Day 2017 deals in our Memorial Day 2017 coverage. The next big upcoming sales events this summer are the 4th of July sales and the big Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale also taking place in July. To get notified when deals are available online or rare products like the Nintendo Switch are in stock online, download The Tracker app (free).