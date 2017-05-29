Memorial Day Deal: Save $50 on Google Home and Nest Learning Thermostat Bundle

"Ok Google, set the thermostat to 75 degrees." If you want the convenience of setting the room temperature with your voice, then you need to get Google Home and the NEST Learning Thermostat.

The Kohl's Memorial Day 2017 sale offers a deal on when you buy Google Home and the newest generation fo the Nest thermostat. The deal shaves $50 off the regular cost of these devices. Kohl's members can get in addition to the $50 discount $65 in Kohl's Cash with the purchase.

The $329.99 Google Home and Nest bundle is available online at kohls.com. The regular price of Google Home is $129 and the NEST 3rd generation thermostat sells for $249. Amazon offers it on sale for $242.95. Amazon is not selling Google Home for obvious reasons. The Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Show are on sale in bundle of two as well. Customers can save $80 and $100 respectively.

The $50 discount on the Google Home and Nest bundle is also available at the Google Store.

Other stores offering noteworthy Memorial Day 2017 sales online are Best Buy and Sam's Club. Find more Memorial Day 2017 deals in our Memorial Day 2017 coverage.

