Sega's Sonic Comes To Nintendo Switch In August

Classic 2D Sonic comes to the Nintendo Switch. The classic Sonic experience returns with brand new twists. Gamers can play as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they race through all-new Zones and fully re-imagined classics, each filled with exciting surprises and powerful bosses.

Sonic's new Drop Dash, Tails' flight, and Knuckles' climbing abilities to overcome the evil Dr. Egg man's robots. There are many of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets. This all-new experience celebrates the best of Classic Sonic, pushing the envelope forward with stunning 60fps gameplay and pixel-perfect physics.

The Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition is aimed at true fans. The special edition includes a deluxe "SEGA Genesis" style Collector's Box, 12" Classic Sonic Statue featuring SEGA Genesis Base, metallic collector's card with Sonic Mania download code (digital game code) and SEGA Cartridge Cast with Golden Ring. The statue has the SEEGAA audio effect.

Amazon sells the Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition for $55.99 to Prime members. Amazon lists August 31 as release date for Sonic Mania. There is no official date yet, but it is likely some when in August. Sonic Mania comes also to the Xbox and PS4.

The Nintendo Switch gets major new games this summer. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This summer will bring new big Switch games without a break.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks.