 
 

Dragon Quest X All In One Package For Nintendo Switch Announced

Posted: May 29 2017, 4:01am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Dragon Quest X All in One Package for Nintendo Switch Announced
 

The popular MMORPG comes to the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

Nintendo announced Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package for Nintendo Switch. Dragon Quest X is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 21. The All-in-One package announced for Japan only includes 3 titles "Dragon Quest X Awakening Five Tribal Online", "Dragon Quest X Sleeping Braves and Guiding Friend Online" and "Dragon Quest X Dynasty Dragon's Trading Online."

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

The recruitment of participants for the Dragon Quest X beta test of the Nintendo Switch version is starting. The Dragon Quest X beta test is scheduled to be carried out from July 19th to August 10th 2017. Japanese Nintendo Switch owners can apply on the Square Enix site.

Square Enix and Nintendo have not made any announcements regarding a US version of Dragon Quest for the Nintendo Switch. 

The Nintendo Switch gets major new games this summer. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This summer will bring new big Switch games without a break. 

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-05-29 10:25:06am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Mario Kart Starter Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

2 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

3 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

4 hours ago

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

2 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

2 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

2 hours ago

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

4 hours ago

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

2 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

3 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook