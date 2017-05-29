Elon Musk Relationship with Amber Heard Intensifies

The last time they were spotted together, billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk and foxy actress, Amber Heard posted a picture of themselves on Instagram.

It showed Elon having a red lipstick mark on his right cheek while Amber Heard had her forearm placed squarely on his shoulder. They seemed to be very much in love with each other.

The two have been married previously and have also filed for divorce from their erstwhile partners. Amber was once married to actor Johnny Depp, while Elon Musk was married to actress Talulah Riley.

According to E! News, Elon has five sons from his previous marriage. Amber got a divorce from Depp. She claimed that he had physically abused her. Depp denies any such thing happened.

Now that the two individuals, that is Elon Musk and Amber are scot-free and single once again, they have been taking a little more than inordinate interest in each other. They have been bitten by the love bug and want to start a family together soon.

Amber was spotted recently in a red dress with skin-colored pumps and Musk was right there beside her. The two appeared in a movie during which Musk requested the director of the movie for a meeting with Amber.

According to People magazine, since then he has been dating her on a regular basis. Elon is worth billions so Amber will never be complaining that he lacks in the financial department. He will hopefully keep her happy and fully satisfied.

@AmberHeard as Queen of Atlantis A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 18, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Amber is currently filming Aquaman in Australia. Musk originally found her to be playing hard to get. This only stoked his desire to go after her in a fit of passionate pursuit.

According to Dailymail, that is when she responded too and since then the two can hardly keep their hands off each other. Amber often stays at his place and has found it to be a comfortable experience. She is a person who likes to be open and direct in her dealings.

This sort of radical honesty has really impressed Elon who finds her even more alluring due to her edginess. We hope the two will make a happy couple that will spend the rest of their days on earth loving and caring for each other with fidelity and an attitude of sacrifice.