New Nintendo Switch Game Releases This Week

Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to a few new releases this week. Astro Duel Deluxe will be released on the Nintendo eShop on Tuesday, May 30. The $14.99 game is a same-screen local multiplayer party game for 1 to 6 players. Game rounds are quick and defeat is sudden as you blast enemy ships, or run over your friends' shipless pilots.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Also scheduled for release on Tuesday is the Kickstarter funded game Perception. The game is from developers of BioShock and Dead Space. In the horror adventure you play a young blind woman. Preception comes out on May 30 for PS4, Xbox and PC. It is also supposed to come out for the Nintendo Switch, but Deep End Games does not mention Switch in the May 30 release announcement.

Blaster Master Zero gets a new DLC on June 1. The Blaster Master Zeor EX Character: Ekoro (from Gal*Gun) is free until June 14th. Players can use her Desert Angle guns and various other angelic weapons. Blaster Master Zero is one of the Nintendo Switch launch titles.

The Nintendo Switch gets major new games this summer. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This summer will bring new big Switch games without a break.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.