 
 

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart On Its Skin

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin
The new glassfrog species (Hyalinobatrachium yaku) in life. Credit: Jaime Culebras and Ross Maynard
  • Researchers discover Translucent Frog with a Visible Heart when Seen from the Outside
 

Researchers have discovered an Amazonian translucent frog with a visible heart when seen from the outside. It is in danger of extinction.

Scientists have discovered what looks for all appearances to be a frog made out of glass. Its heart can be seen pumping blood throughout its body from its underbelly.

The frog was found in the Amazonian area of Ecuador. Its lumbar region has green freckles and its bright ruby red heart could be seen beating from within its body which is translucent. 

The skin membrane of this frog is almost transparent. Although this frog may be rare, there are other species like it in the Amazon Jungle. What separates it from the rest of the species is its outer appearance, mating call and behavior while reproducing.

The frog is facing the threat of extinction since human activities are encroaching upon its environmental niche. Termed Hyalinobatrachium, it has quite a few quirks of behavior and physiognomy.

Besides other things there is a transparent peritoneum, which means that the internal organs are visible from a ventral view. The male of the species calls from beneath leaves and provides patriarchal care to the clusters of eggs. 

One of the scientists who discovered this new species said that it was an absolutely beautiful frog. Not all glass frogs have cardiac anatomy that is visible through the chest region.

Many of them have a white heart. This one’s is a crimson red though. Many of the projects going on in the Amazon Jungle, including oil mining and highway construction, are hurting the habitat of this frog. It thus needs the help of the conservationists.

The male of the species protects the egg clutches which are attached below the leaves. When these eggs hatch, they plop into the water where they go on to become tadpoles.  

The discovery of this frog will help scientists better gauge the evolution of other glass frogs. Such glass frogs need a clean environment to breed and survive. However, thanks to man-made pollution and habitat destruction, they are undergoing decimation at an alarming rate.

Dr. Juan M. Guayasamin from Universidad San Francisco de Quito, Ecuador, leads the team that described the new species of glass frog with translucent skin in the open access journal ZooKeys.

