 
 

Nintendo Switch Special Version For Monster Hunter XX Is Releasing In Japan

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan
 

The Game Monster Hunter XX is getting a special MH emblazoned Nintendo Switch Hardware in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Apparently, the video game Monster Hunter XX is about to bring on some Switch hardware on its platform in Japan. Capcom will be issuing a special Switch hardware for Monster Hunter XX that will have MH emblazoned on it.

According to Kotaku.com MH only has the Switch dock. For the majority of aficionados, this ought to be all they need. 

The hardware bundle comes with a facsimile of the game which costs $352. But it is already sold out on Capcom’s online store.

When this cool and funky game will be released on an international basis remains a moot point.  

