 
 

Apple Is Working On Its Own AI Chip For IPhone Tips Rumor

Posted: May 29 2017, 5:51am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor
 

Apple has made its own chips before to offload tasks

A new reports is making the rounds and this report claims that Apple is at work on a new chip for its iPhone line that will be dedicated to artificial intelligence. The idea is to offload things like speech recognition and facial recognition to their own chip inside the smartphone.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

By offloading these tasks to their own dedicated chips, Apple will be able to optimize the performance of the AI functions and improve the overall speed of the iPhone by eliminating tasks from the main processor. ZDNet reports that internally the chip is known as the Apple Neural Engine and that improvements in overall battery life and performance are expected.

The report claims that Apple will be cramming this new chip inside the iPhone and the iPad. The chip is supposed to be in testing right now with future iPhone prototypes, but it's not clear if the chip will be ready in time for the iPhone 8 expected to land this year or early next year depending on the rumor you choose to believe.

The new AI chip would allow Apple to compete better with Amazon and Google in the voice assistant world where the two companies have taken a lead over Apple. Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo speakers are one of the most popular products the company sells and has brought a whole new AI and home automation market to the online giant.

Right now there is a rumor that Apple will have a Siri Speaker at WWDC next month, this AI chip isn't expected to turn up inside that device. Apple has in the past offloaded tasks to dedicated chips, a perfect example is the M-series chips used in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 for motion.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

1 hour ago

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

23 hours ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

3 days ago, 7:02am CDT

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

1 hour ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

1 hour ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

2 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

2 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

2 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

3 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Apple

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

2 hours ago

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

23 hours ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

3 days ago, 7:02am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

1 hour ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

1 hour ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

1 hour ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook