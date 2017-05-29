Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

A new reports is making the rounds and this report claims that Apple is at work on a new chip for its iPhone line that will be dedicated to artificial intelligence. The idea is to offload things like speech recognition and facial recognition to their own chip inside the smartphone.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

By offloading these tasks to their own dedicated chips, Apple will be able to optimize the performance of the AI functions and improve the overall speed of the iPhone by eliminating tasks from the main processor. ZDNet reports that internally the chip is known as the Apple Neural Engine and that improvements in overall battery life and performance are expected.

The report claims that Apple will be cramming this new chip inside the iPhone and the iPad. The chip is supposed to be in testing right now with future iPhone prototypes, but it's not clear if the chip will be ready in time for the iPhone 8 expected to land this year or early next year depending on the rumor you choose to believe.

The new AI chip would allow Apple to compete better with Amazon and Google in the voice assistant world where the two companies have taken a lead over Apple. Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo speakers are one of the most popular products the company sells and has brought a whole new AI and home automation market to the online giant.

Right now there is a rumor that Apple will have a Siri Speaker at WWDC next month, this AI chip isn't expected to turn up inside that device. Apple has in the past offloaded tasks to dedicated chips, a perfect example is the M-series chips used in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 for motion.