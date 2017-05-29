 
 

Shenmue 3 To Skip E3 2017

Posted: May 29 2017, 5:51am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017
 

The Game Shenmue III is to forgo E3 2017 in a Surprising Move

Shenmue III is the sort of video game that has just acquired a novel character. Yet it won’t be making the rounds of the E3 2017. According to Gematsu, the questions have been bombarding this game’s makers regarding what their future plans are with regard to this video game.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

While everything is under wraps, one thing which was confirmed was that Shenmue III will not be showcased at any of the game events. According to Gamespot, the E3 will last from June 13th to June 16th. Its venue will be Los Angeles. Yet this game will be absent from the happening event.  

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Not Coming

E3 2017: Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Not Coming

3 days ago, 7:29am CDT

Far Cry 5 Coming to E3 2017

Far Cry 5 Coming to E3 2017

3 days ago, 12:02pm CDT

E3 2017: God of War PlayStation VR Coming

E3 2017: God of War PlayStation VR Coming

4 days ago, 11:17am CDT

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

3 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

3 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

3 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

3 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

3 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

4 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

5 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




E3

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Beyond Good &amp; Evil 2 is Not Coming

E3 2017: Beyond Good & Evil 2 is Not Coming

3 days ago, 7:29am CDT

Far Cry 5 Coming to E3 2017

Far Cry 5 Coming to E3 2017

3 days ago, 12:02pm CDT

E3 2017: God of War PlayStation VR Coming

E3 2017: God of War PlayStation VR Coming

4 days ago, 11:17am CDT

More E3 Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

3 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

3 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook