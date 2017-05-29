Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung has its mid-range smartphones. Many Galaxy mobile phones enter this category. They are meant for economic hubs in evolution. They are commonly humble options with few special specifications.

Yet the Galaxy C10 is in a class of its own. According to Phonearena, this is the first phone by Samsung with a dual camera feature.

A fortnight ago, a picture of the phone was leaked online but it turned out to be a false one. Today a computer resolution image has been leaked and it seems to be the real deal.

The picture hints towards a dual camera smartphone. This is something altogether new. It shows that Samsung has taken to novel pathways in order to break erstwhile stereotypes and make some progress instead of getting stuck in the same old rut.

There is a Bixby button as well somewhere in the mix of specifications. There is also a dual LED flash right up there with the camera lens. A USB Type-C port and mini jack exist at the lower end. The consumer base has been warned to take even this leak with precaution since it is not final in any way.