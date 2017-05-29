 
 

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Posted: May 29 2017, 6:10am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Don't expect huge increases in battery life, but every bit helps

If you are the owner of a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet, there is a new firmware that you might want to install on your machine. The new firmware adds in various fixes for different issues on the tablet along with one other important update. That important update is addressing battery life when the tablet goes into sleep mode.

HotHardware figures that this particular battery trick won't make that much difference in the actual runtime when all is said and done. That said, no portable device user turns down additional runtime. The firmware update also improves the following items.

  • Intel Precise Touch Device (1.2.0.83) disables touch when cover is closed, and improves stability.
  • Surface integration (1.0.121.0) adjusts Hibernation defaults.
  • Surface Touch Servicing ML (1.0.724.0) optimizes touch functionality.
  • Surface System Aggregator (103.1610.256.0) resolves screen brightness issue when devices comes out of sleep.
  • Surface UEFI (106.1624.768.0) refines brightness settings.
  • Surface Touch (57.1.1.1) optimizes touch functionality.

That brightness issue when coming out of sleep has certainly annoyed more than a few Surface Pro 4 users. Disabling touch when the cover is closed should help prevent the accidental launching of apps or other items when the lid is closed. Such problems with unintended launching of software can prevent the tablet from entering sleep mode.

