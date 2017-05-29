 
 

Finding A Nintendo Switch On Memorial Day 2017

Posted: May 29 2017, 6:34am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Nintendo Switch does not stay on store shelves. Here are the options to find a Nintendo Switch in stock on Memorial Day 2017.

Memorial Day 2017 is here and plenty of Memorial Day sales are available. People who want to use their time off to pick up a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day will have a hard time finding one.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

The $399.99 Gamestop Nintendo Switch bundle is the only option to buy the Nintendo Switch online on Memorial Day. The best store to find a Nintendo Switch in stock is Walmart. The Nintendo Switch tracker iStockNow flagged almost 1,000 Walmart store locations to have the Switch in stock.

This number has to be taken with a grain of salt, but there has been an increase in reported stores by 200 compared to Sunday. These jumps in increased reports usually means that Walmart has received new inventory of the popular console.

Other popular sources such as Target and GameStop show a a downward pointing trend on iStockNow. Shoppers are unlikely to find a Switch on Memorial Day at Target and GameStop.

Some people had success finding a Switch in stock at stores that are less in the focus of Nintendo Switch seekers. Visiting Shopko, Meijer's and Kohl's can lead to a surprise find.

To make sure to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch, download the Tracker app. The app sends a notification once rare products such as the Nintendo Switch are in stock at major online shops including Amazon. See the current list of tracked products online at the web version of the Tracker

The Nintendo Switch gets major new games this summer. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

Other stores offering noteworthy Memorial Day 2017 sales online are Best Buy and Sam's Club. Find more Memorial Day 2017 deals in our Memorial Day 2017 coverage. The next big upcoming sales events this summer are the 4th of July sales and the big Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale also taking place in July.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-05-29 10:45:06am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con Mario Kart Starter Bundle
Store: Gamestop Price: $399.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

2 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

5 hours ago

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

2 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

2 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

3 hours ago

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

4 hours ago

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

4 hours ago

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

2 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

5 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook