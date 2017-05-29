Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Memorial Day 2017 is here and plenty of Memorial Day sales are available. People who want to use their time off to pick up a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day will have a hard time finding one.

The supply constraints of the Nintendo Switch have eased up a bit in past days. The new GameStop Nintendo Switch bundle is selling for under $400 are a good indicator for the softened demand. Bundles have been priced at $500 for the weeks after launch. The bundle priced for $399.99 contain a physical blockbuster game and accessories. Retailers though still cannot keep the $299.99 Nintendo Switch on store shelves.

The $399.99 Gamestop Nintendo Switch bundle is the only option to buy the Nintendo Switch online on Memorial Day. The best store to find a Nintendo Switch in stock is Walmart. The Nintendo Switch tracker iStockNow flagged almost 1,000 Walmart store locations to have the Switch in stock.

This number has to be taken with a grain of salt, but there has been an increase in reported stores by 200 compared to Sunday. These jumps in increased reports usually means that Walmart has received new inventory of the popular console.

Other popular sources such as Target and GameStop show a a downward pointing trend on iStockNow. Shoppers are unlikely to find a Switch on Memorial Day at Target and GameStop.

Some people had success finding a Switch in stock at stores that are less in the focus of Nintendo Switch seekers. Visiting Shopko, Meijer's and Kohl's can lead to a surprise find.

The Nintendo Switch gets major new games this summer. Arms will be released on June 16 and Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on both of the titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month.

Other stores offering noteworthy Memorial Day 2017 sales online are Best Buy and Sam's Club. Find more Memorial Day 2017 deals in our Memorial Day 2017 coverage. The next big upcoming sales events this summer are the 4th of July sales and the big Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale also taking place in July.