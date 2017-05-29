Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Although Tesla’s Model 3 has been spotted in the streets on several occasions, a view of the inner workings of this wonderful car has been an elusive dream of its fans.

A novel leak in cyberspace however gives us a peek into just this. It was a difficult proposal to get a snapshot of the interior of the vehicle. When a parked Tesla Model 3 was spotted the trigger-happy cameraman took a photo or two of its interiority.

Many of Tesla’s engineers have beseeched the photographers to let things remain under wraps till the official launch ceremony. They also took to placing covers over the vehicles to prevent snoopy photographers from taking pictures.

According to Electrek, however when a silver Model 3 was spotted in a parked position recently, the photographer couldn’t resist the the urge to take a picture or two of the inner dashboard.

The resulting snapshots were placed on Facebook. The vehicle’s HVAC was a vent that ran the gamut from one side to the other. There is also a center console and a prototype stop button.

The road-testing of this vehicle is going on nowadays. It will be adding some more units to its already burgeoning number of Tesla Model 3 cars. Sightings of Tesla’s Model 3 vehicles are becoming more and more common as time moves on.

Tesla Model 3 spotted ! It's very nice car!#teslamodel3 #tesla #teslacar A post shared by Roger Li (@rogeronline2014) on May 26, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

The total tally of reservations remains at an all-time high of 400,000 units. According to BGR, a red Model 3 was also spotted recently. Batches of Model 3 vehicles of all sorts of hues have their photographs appearing in the online community.

Musk is surprised to see so many of his company’s vehicles being pre-ordered. Yet that is the way it is and nothing could be done about it. There is a great deal of euphoria surrounding this vehicle among car aficionados.