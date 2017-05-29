 
 

Mercedes-AMG Reveals Its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Posted: May 29 2017

 

  • Mercedes-AMG reveals its hypercar ‘Project One’ specs
 

The specs show it has been inspired from the Mercedes AMG Formula One championship-winning race cars

The release of the Mercedes-AMG’s “Project One” at September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show is just around the corner. As we approach it more details are being revealed about the hybrid hypercar.

Mercedes–AMG used the Nürburgring to release further sneaks of the car’s layout and powertrain. As expected the car has an electric drive system which is placed on the front axle for all-wheel drive. The performance output is more than 1,020 horsepower.

Nearly 750 hp of the power will come from the internal combustion. Since the engine is a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 it has the ability to produce 11,000 rpm and as a bonus will be able to reduce thermal efficiency which exceeds 40 percent. The rest of the huge performance umber will be met by the electric drivetrain.

An electric engine will be connected to the car from the rear. The engine will be a one electric motor (MGU-K) and will be connected through the crankshaft. Another electric motor (MGU-H) will be added to the turbocharger so it can spin its compressor and also recapture the wasted exhaust energy.

Basically the engine setup is the same as used in F1 cars. Two additional electric motors will also be placed at the front axle to make the all-wheel-drive system. This setup is also identical to cars such as the supercars Acura NSX and Porsche 918 Spyder.

According to the AMG in the electric mode the car will have a range of nearly 15 miles on a full charge. The transmission of the Project One will be an 8-speed automated manual. The entire weight of the car after attaching all the batteries is expected to be under 3,000 pounds.

