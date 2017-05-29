New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

In a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) regarding hair growth. These researchers were working on the given hypothesis that a specific immune cell plays an important part in hair growth.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

According to the report which has been published in the journal Cell, the immune cells known as Tregs (tee-regs) play an important part in growing hair. The Tregs are usually found in muscles and lung tissue.

They are also found in clusters in other parts of the body. Researchers have previously defined Tregs to have a dignitary role. However, in this latest research, they found out that Tregs also play a part in making hair grow again.

In the research, they report that when we lose a hair, we lose a significant part of the hair follicle. A major amount of hair follicle has to be regrown in order for the hair to grow again.

They found that the hair follicle regrowth was recognized and triggered by the Tregs. While conducting an experiment on mice, they found that by isolating and removing the Tregs from mice skin, hair regrowth was hindered.

They had shaved off the mice’s hair and it did not grow back in the absence of Tregs. The research team found upon close inspection that the Tregs were abundant in the telogen phase of growth cycle.

This went on to prove that the Tregs have a very strong correlation to the hair growth process. Senior researcher Michael Rosenblum, an immunologist and dermatologist, gave a briefing about their findings in the research.

He said that all the experiments that they had conducted led to the conclusion that Tregs are essential to hair growth. All conditions of hair loss and baldness can be treated in a new light with this discovery.