 
 

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered By Immune Cells In The Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin
In a highly magnified cross section of mouse skin, fluorescent Tregs (red) are seen clustered around hair follicles and hairs (green). Credit: Rosenblum lab/UCSF
  • Researchers Find Hair Follicles Growth Triggered by Immune Cells
 

Researchers reports that a specific kind of immune cell might play a key role in the growth of hair and controlling hair loss

In a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) regarding hair growth. These researchers were working on the given hypothesis that a specific immune cell plays an important part in hair growth. 

According to the report which has been published in the journal Cell, the immune cells known as Tregs (tee-regs) play an important part in growing hair. The Tregs are usually found in muscles and lung tissue.

They are also found in clusters in other parts of the body. Researchers have previously defined Tregs to have a dignitary role. However, in this latest research, they found out that Tregs also play a part in making hair grow again. 

In the research, they report that when we lose a hair, we lose a significant part of the hair follicle. A major amount of hair follicle has to be regrown in order for the hair to grow again.

They found that the hair follicle regrowth was recognized and triggered by the Tregs. While conducting an experiment on mice, they found that by isolating and removing the Tregs from mice skin, hair regrowth was hindered.

They had shaved off the mice’s hair and it did not grow back in the absence of Tregs. The research team found upon close inspection that the Tregs were abundant in the telogen phase of growth cycle.

This went on to prove that the Tregs have a very strong correlation to the hair growth process. Senior researcher Michael Rosenblum, an immunologist and dermatologist, gave a briefing about their findings in the research.

He said that all the experiments that they had conducted led to the conclusion that Tregs are essential to hair growth. All conditions of hair loss and baldness can be treated in a new light with this discovery. 

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

Best Science Stories of the Week

Construction Begins on Extremely Large Telescope

Partial Solar Eclipse from Space

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

Best Science Stories of the Week

Construction Begins on Extremely Large Telescope

Partial Solar Eclipse from Space

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

