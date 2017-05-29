 
 

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video Is Here

Posted: May 29 2017

 

Credit: Electrek
  • Tesla confirms Model 3 range and performance
 

The new entry level all electric car will come with a 346km range and performance of100km/h in 5.6 seconds

Recently the specs of the upcoming Tesla Model 3 had been leaked to the public. Tesla has just confirmed the full-spec details revealed in the leak were genuine. Tesla posted on its official retail website saying the information is genuine. 

Tesla’s entry-level pure-electric Model 3 will come with a range of 346 kilometer and the performance has been increased to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds. The leak also revealed the new sedan will measure in at 4684mm which makes it 294mm shorter than its predecessor the Tesla Model S.

The new Model 3 will rival the likes of the new BMW 3 Series. It should be noted the range is around 35 miles (56km) less than the Model S. The Model 3 will also carry a relatively small 396-litres segment.

Even though the Model S featured a huge 17-inch portrait-mounted touchscreen, the new Model 3 will feature a 15-inch display. The display will be placed in a landscape formation in the center of the new Model 3.

The Model 3 will also have lesser specifications than the Model S. to be exact it will have 100 configurations whereas the Model S had 1500 configurations. The Model S can now be ordered and delivered in a matter of 30 days but the Model 3 will take up to 12 months before being delivered to the client’s doorstep.

However Tesla is yet to release its list of ‘premium features’ for the Model 3, but when it does it will prove to be bonuses. The list will include an advanced air con filtration system, bigger wheels along with a panoramic roof. Larger tires are also expected to be included.

