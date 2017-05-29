 
 

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change In Development

Posted: May 29 2017

 

  • Square Enix Make Important Development Announcements for Final Fantasy VII Remake
 

Square Enix is turning the remake of Final Fantasy VII as a complete internal affair rather than relying on third parties

Square Enix held a presentation over the weekend. All the important project leads of different games and developers were in attendance. The presentation discussed the fiscal year figures with the company members. They also discussed what projects the company will be putting out and which projects were going in development.

One of the most important announcements that came forward was for the remake of Final Fantasy Vii. The remake has been much awaited by the company and gamers alike. According to a report by Gematsu, Square Enix is moving ahead with the remake of the Final Fantasy VII.

Moreover, the game’s remake will be getting a new setup. It was reported that the game will be getting an internal setup. That means that the remake will be designed and developed at Square Enix. No outside agents or third party will be involved with the remake process.

Haoki Hamguchi who has been the main lead developer for Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII was announced as the project lead developer for Final Fantasy VII Remake. Talking in a livestream for Mobius Final Fantasy, Hamguchi confirmed that he had taken the lead for the Final Fantasy Remake.

He said that till recently the game was being developed with external help. However, the company decided to shift the whole remake into Square Enix. The decision to move inwards was based on the quality requirements.

He said that they will soon be producing on mass scale so they do not want to compromise on the quality of the game. He also added that until now, the story for the game is a very sensitive topic.

