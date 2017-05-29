Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple founder Steve Wozniak does not have much faith in the company he founded himself; Apple. Instead Wozniak believes the future of tech lies with Tesla. According to Wozniak Tesla will be shaping the future of the tech world as it will be involved in the next great tech breakthroughs.

Wozniak shared his views in an interview with Bloomberg Canada. Wozniak stated Musk will be responsible for creating inventions no one thinks about. Wozniak declared right now Tesla is on the best direction and the company has put an awful lot of effort into very risky inventions.

Wozniak even went as far as to say he will be betting on Tesla and not his own company Apple. Wozniak justified his choice saying Musk anticipated technologies such as electric cars, self-driving cars and the need for efficient transportation systems. The company Tesla began with a car the Model S, which at the time did not make much sense in engineering terms, but it succeeded.

Wozniak further stated the car was solely built by Musk inspired from his own life and for his pleasure. Wozniak believes when things come from the inventor himself and they know what they like and are in control that is when the best products are produced.

It is possible while commenting on Tesla Wozniak may have been reminiscing about the time when he created technological advances with Steve Jobs.

To be fair Apple did create computers no one could have ever imagined could exits at the time. Wozniak further stated the tech giants of today like Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft were created by young people and these companies changed the world.