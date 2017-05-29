 
 

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla Is The Future Of Tech

Posted: May 29 2017, 8:09am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech
Getty Images
  • Apple Founder Wozniak Says Tesla, Not Apple, will have the Next Big Moonshots
 

Steve Wozniak believes Musk will shape the future as he creates products to please himself only

Apple founder Steve Wozniak does not have much faith in the company he founded himself; Apple. Instead Wozniak believes the future of tech lies with Tesla. According to Wozniak Tesla will be shaping the future of the tech world as it will be involved in the next great tech breakthroughs. 

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock

Wozniak shared his views in an interview with Bloomberg Canada. Wozniak stated Musk will be responsible for creating inventions no one thinks about. Wozniak declared right now Tesla is on the best direction and the company has put an awful lot of effort into very risky inventions. 

Wozniak even went as far as to say he will be betting on Tesla and not his own company Apple. Wozniak justified his choice saying Musk anticipated technologies such as electric cars, self-driving cars and the need for efficient transportation systems. The company Tesla began with a car the Model S, which at the time did not make much sense in engineering terms, but it succeeded. 

Wozniak further stated the car was solely built by Musk inspired from his own life and for his pleasure. Wozniak believes when things come from the inventor himself and they know what they like and are in control that is when the best products are produced. 

It is possible while commenting on Tesla Wozniak may have been reminiscing about the time when he created technological advances with Steve Jobs.

To be fair Apple did create computers no one could have ever imagined could exits at the time. Wozniak further stated the tech giants of today like Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft were created by young people and these companies changed the world. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

5 hours ago

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

1 day ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

3 days ago, 7:02am CDT

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

3 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

3 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

3 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

4 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Apple

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

5 hours ago

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

1 day ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

iPhone 8 Will Have Touch ID Directly on the OLED Screen

3 days ago, 7:02am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

2 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook