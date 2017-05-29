E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

Square Enix held a presentation for the company over the weekend. Some important decision about the company’s fiscal year, the projects to release and projects under development were presented and discussed. One of the most important topics of discussion was the E3 2017.

With the biggest event in gaming just days away, Square Enix is yet to release a full schedule of the content of their press conference and showcase. The company has finally made an announcement regarding one of the games that they will be showcasing over the E3 2017.

In the announcement, Square Enix said that they will be bringing the latest Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood to the E3 2017. Not only that but the game will be in playable mode.

That means that the gamers attending the event will be able to try their luck playing the latest edition. The attendees can try their luck to beat the Lord of Revel, Susano. If they are successful, they even get a chance to get a free t-shirt.

Director Naoki Yoshida will also be conducting a Live Letter event in which he will be promoting the game. He will answer all the questions that the gamers will have about the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

Yoshida’s Live Letter event will also be covered in a live streaming session on the Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. E3 will be taking place from June 14 to 16. The Stormblood edition is set to release on June 20 on PC and PS4. Thus, it will be a great chance for the gamers to check out Stormblood before they can buy it for their PC and PS4.