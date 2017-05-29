 
 

BMW M8 Teased For Le Mans

Posted: May 29 2017, 8:14am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans
Credit: BMW
  • BMW M8 Teaser Campaign Shows that it Will Be There at Le Mans
 

Apparently a new BMW M8 teaser campaign has shown that the car will be there for some racing at Le Mans.

The BMW company used the M Festival held this week as the venue for confirmation of an M8 issue. This vehicle is in the works currently. The first car will be called the regular 8-Series coupe. A prototype for the M8 was showcased at the festival.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

All the specs were there such as huge air intakes, changed brakes and a radical exhaust with four vents.

The engineers of the company took the M8 for a spin around the festival. The car will most likely come with a revised 4.4 liter twin turbo V8 engine. This is also part of the M5. Also an eight speed stick will be present somewhere among the works.

An M xDrive all wheel drive system also exists in the mix. An M8 racing car is in the cards as well, according to BMW. Two years from now, it will grace the Le Mans racing track. It will act as a substitute for the M6 racing vehicle. 

The M8 racing vehicle is being made in accordance with GTE and GTE Le Mans specifications. Other racing cars that will be in a neck to neck competition with this car by BMW will include: Aston Martin Vantage, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari 488, Ford GT and Porsche 911.

The price point of the 8 Series will be much steeper than the 7 Series. With the added power and grip, this car will blow away its rivals. A sneak peek at the camouflage version of the M8 was leaked online. It shows a rough and tough vehicle with stylish contours and lots of speed savvy built into its structural-functional make-up.

“The conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel,” explains Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division.

“The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements.”

“The BMW M8 GTE development programme for our Le Mans comeback is in full swing,” says BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt.

“Developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. We can’t reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular. We are planning an initial roll-out for the first half of this year and are looking at giving the car its race debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.”

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

3 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

3 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

3 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

3 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

3 hours ago

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

3 hours ago

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

4 hours ago

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

5 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy C10 Renders Leaked Online

5 hours ago

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

Shenmue 3 to Skip E3 2017

5 hours ago

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

Nintendo Switch Special Version for Monster Hunter XX is Releasing in Japan

5 hours ago

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

New Glass Frog Species Discovered With Heart on its Skin

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Cars & Vehicles

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

3 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

3 hours ago

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

3 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

2 hours ago

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

3 hours ago

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook