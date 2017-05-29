BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

The BMW company used the M Festival held this week as the venue for confirmation of an M8 issue. This vehicle is in the works currently. The first car will be called the regular 8-Series coupe. A prototype for the M8 was showcased at the festival.

All the specs were there such as huge air intakes, changed brakes and a radical exhaust with four vents.

The engineers of the company took the M8 for a spin around the festival. The car will most likely come with a revised 4.4 liter twin turbo V8 engine. This is also part of the M5. Also an eight speed stick will be present somewhere among the works.

An M xDrive all wheel drive system also exists in the mix. An M8 racing car is in the cards as well, according to BMW. Two years from now, it will grace the Le Mans racing track. It will act as a substitute for the M6 racing vehicle.

The M8 racing vehicle is being made in accordance with GTE and GTE Le Mans specifications. Other racing cars that will be in a neck to neck competition with this car by BMW will include: Aston Martin Vantage, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari 488, Ford GT and Porsche 911.

The price point of the 8 Series will be much steeper than the 7 Series. With the added power and grip, this car will blow away its rivals. A sneak peek at the camouflage version of the M8 was leaked online. It shows a rough and tough vehicle with stylish contours and lots of speed savvy built into its structural-functional make-up.

“The conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel,” explains Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division.

“The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility. It all flows into a driving experience that bears the familiar BMW M hallmarks and satisfies our customers’ most exacting requirements.”

“The BMW M8 GTE development programme for our Le Mans comeback is in full swing,” says BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt.

“Developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. We can’t reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular. We are planning an initial roll-out for the first half of this year and are looking at giving the car its race debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.”