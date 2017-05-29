 
 

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

Posted: May 29 2017

 

Only one piece of the car called Sweptail worth $18 million will ever be created

The new car by Rolls-Royce called the "Sweptail" is a luxurious beast and is being hailed as the world's most expensive new car. The Sweptail comes with a whopping price tag of $18 million.

However only one piece of the Sweptail will ever be created and it took four years to complete it. The car has been created for an anonymous but discerning customer. It was created specifically to cater to the needs of the customer in a two-seat Rolls-Royce.

According to Rolls-Royce their most valued customers and the Sweptail’s owner is a connoisseur and collector of distinctive one-type items. The owner who also collects super-yachts and private aircraft was inspired by the beautiful coachbuilt Rolls-Royces of the 1920s and 1930s.

The owner wanted a coachbuilt two seater coupe with a large panoramic glass roof from the early 20th Century. The huge panoramic glass roof allows the cabin to be flooded with natural light. The cabin has been dubbed "regal but modern".

The grille of the Sweptail is the largest sported by any Rolls-Royce in the modern era. The grille was made from solid aluminium but then it was painstakingly polished with hands to resemble the reflection of a mirror. The car was also greatly influenced by the 1925 svelte tapering glasshouse called the Phantom I Round Door.

According to Giles Taylor, the director of design at Rolls-Royce, the car has been designed and hand-tailored to cater the needs of one special customer.

The designer’s job was to mainly guide and hone the demand of the customer to create the perfect of Rolls-Royces. According to Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos, the car is a symbol of romance for travels own sake.

