7 Things That You Didn’t Know about Nintendo

Are you a Nintendo fan? With dozens of super funny games released by this top gaming company, you should be! In this article, you’ll discover 7 facts about Nintendo that will probably wow you! So, let’s start this exciting journey!

1) Nintendo is over 125 years old. It was founded in 1889 by Fusajiro Yamauchi. Before producing first video games and gba roms the company came up with Hanafuda, a plain card game. In 1949, the firm was officially renamed and became known as ‘Nintendo’.

2) Shigeru Miyamoto from Nintendo was added to the hall of fame. In fact, he created such famous Nintendo characters like Super Mario bros, Donkey Kong, and many others. Currently, Shigeru is a main advisor of Nintendo and holds a network of over 40 million dollars. With impressive accomplishments in the gaming industry, Shigeru Miyamoto was added to the hall of fame in 1997. This ceremony held by the Academy of Interactive Art and Sciences is a must watch for everyone who shows interest in gaming.

3) A unique Nintendo cartridge was sold at the price of $99,902. This is the most expensive cartridge ever. Indeed, it is an incredibly rare cartridge with only 90 units to award the winners of a regional game tournament that was conducted in 1990. The cartridge holds 3 games same as nes roms entertainments. They are Tetris, Road Racer, and Super Mario Bros. However, there is even a rarer version of this game, the gold edition that features a golden cartridge instead of a standard gray cartridge. Only 26 copies of these cartridges were created.

4) The Mario franchise is known to be one of the most successful franchises in the video game world. With over 525 million of individual game units sold holds the top spot. And Nintendo exclusive franchise holds number 3 spot on the most sold video games franchises list.

5) Nintendo switches were sold more than 1 million copies in the first week. Sells of the switches have gone so well that Nintendo announced they will be doubling the original number of switches that they were going to produce.

6) Nintendo has produced more video consoles than any other gaming company in the industry. Since 1993 Nintendo has released over 50 different game consoles. With 10 most successful game consoles of all time, Nintendo has sold over 700 million of consoles. In fact, this is one of the most played gaming systems of all time. At the moment, year revenue of the company is 4.9 billion dollars.

7) Nintendo made money turning exercise into a game. Wii fit features a digital trainer and a number of exercises for a player to perform. This innovative game has brought Nintendo approximately 5 billion dollars.

Moreover, to wow you even more here is one more thing about this giant of the gaming industry. Their logo is a great example how it is possible to think out of the box. Their logo has 64 verticals and 64 sides! That’s just amazing how far these creative guys can go!