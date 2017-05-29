Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Apple has not forgotten that there are people out there using Android phones. Today Apple released three new TV commercials promoting Apple's Switch campaign.

The three very simplistic 15 seconds ads promote the iPhone has more secure, faster and that the iOS app makes it simple to move contacts, photos, and more from an Android phone to iPhone.

Watch the three new commercials below. Apple has released two ads a week ago in the same style about music and photos.

The ads wants viewers to visit the apple.com/switch site. The site answers questions like " Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?" and "Is the camera as good as they say?" and "Why is iPhone so fast?"

The next iPhone will be marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Without the iPhone, Apple would not in any way as big as the company is today. Apple is rumored to release the iPhone 8 this fall along with the iPhone 7S. The iPhone 8 is has begun to leak. The edge-to-edge design with vertical dual camera setup is making the rounds as CAD files and dummies.