Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Posted: May 29 2017, 1:12pm CDT

 

The Apple Switch campaign continues with three new TV ads.

Apple has not forgotten that there are people out there using Android phones. Today Apple released three new TV commercials promoting Apple's Switch campaign.

The three very simplistic 15 seconds ads promote the iPhone has more secure, faster and that the iOS app makes it simple to move contacts, photos, and more from an Android phone to iPhone.

Watch the three new commercials below. Apple has released two ads a week ago in the same style about music and photos.

The ads wants viewers to visit the apple.com/switch site. The site answers questions like " Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?" and "Is the camera as good as they say?" and "Why is iPhone so fast?"

The next iPhone will be marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Without the iPhone, Apple would not in any way as big as the company is today. Apple is rumored to release the iPhone 8 this fall along with the iPhone 7S. The iPhone 8 is has begun to leak. The edge-to-edge design with vertical dual camera setup is making the rounds as CAD files and dummies.

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

14 hours ago, 8:09am CDT

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

17 hours ago, 5:51am CDT

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

1 day ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

9 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

7 Things That You Didn’t Know about Nintendo

10 hours ago, 12:45pm CDT

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

14 hours ago, 8:19am CDT

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

14 hours ago, 8:14am CDT

E3 2017: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will be Playable

14 hours ago, 8:10am CDT

Final Fantasy VII Remake Undergoes Major Change in Development

14 hours ago, 8:04am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

14 hours ago, 8:00am CDT

New Hair Growth Directly Triggered by Immune Cells in the Skin

15 hours ago, 7:53am CDT

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

15 hours ago, 7:50am CDT

Best Look at Tesla Model 3 Interior

15 hours ago, 7:43am CDT

Surface Pro 4 Firmware Update Fixes Touch Issues, Extends Battery Life

16 hours ago, 6:10am CDT

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

Best Science Stories of the Week

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

14 hours ago, 8:09am CDT

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

17 hours ago, 5:51am CDT

Install Galaxy S8 Weather Widget on your iPhone running iOS 10

1 day ago, 10:31am CDT

Pokémon Game Magikarp Jump Now Available for iPhone and iPad

3 days ago, 7:38am CDT

Finding a Nintendo Switch on Memorial Day 2017

9 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

7 Things That You Didn’t Know about Nintendo

10 hours ago, 12:45pm CDT

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

14 hours ago, 8:19am CDT

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

14 hours ago, 8:14am CDT

