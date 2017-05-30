 
 

ARMS For Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

The next big Nintendo Switch game release is ARMS. Watch the first Nintendo ARMS TV Ad.

Nintendo will release ARMS on June 16. This is the next big game for the Nintendo Switch. In support of the launch of ARMS, Nintendo has released a TV ad showing a group of cool people play ARMS in a garage, where else? Watch the commercial for ARMS below.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

ARMS is a full on motion game. Gamers use both Joy-Con to deliver punches in futuristic fist fights. The buzz around ARMS is huge. Nintendo will also use the E3 2017 kicking off June 13 to promote ARMS. Switch owners can already try the game in testpunch events. The next global testpunch is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 5pm PT.

In ARMS, gamers can choose a fighting champion, equip them with their own combination of extendable arms, and then use a mix of button presses and quick hand motions to really take the fight to your opponent. The game play supports throwing punches and guide them mid-flight to hit agile fighters, avoid incoming attacks with dashes, or trampoline high into the air to rain down fists from above. Power-up punches deal extra damage and fighters can curve their fists around obstacles to hit skittish opponents.

Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99. The ARMS release is the reason why the supply of the Nintendo Switch has dried up again. 

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. Select Walmart stores received the Switch on Memorial Day. There is no sign of fresh inventory on Tuesday yet. Nintendo is expected to supply retailer with substantial Switch stock in time for the ARMS release on June 16. 

The once again high-riding Japanese video game maker has done the same with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. 

