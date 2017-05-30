iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

The iPhone 8 will require work for app developers, if a report out of China is any indication. In a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, TSMC sources revealed that Apple changes the screen ratio from 16:9 to 18.5:9 in the first OLED iPhone.

The iPhone 8 screen will be much longer than the one found on the iPhone 7. Apple is removing the physical home button to make room for the bigger screen. The iPhone 8 is rumored to have an optical fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen.

The changed screen ratio will require some layout and even user interface design adjustments for apps. The top of the screen will not be reachable anymore for most iPhone 8 users. Apps with UI elements such as back button on top will become a nuisance to use.

The required app updates could mean that the iPhone 8 will be unveiled earlier than usual before sales launch to give developers time to update their apps.

Another reason why we could see the iPhone 8 earlier than expected is the rumored AR functionality. The iPhone 8 is supposed to feature 3D front camera with a infra-red sensor system to enable augmented reality apps. Again developer need time to leverage this new capabilities in the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 design has leaked through CAD files and dummies out of the Asian supply chain. Leaker Benjamin Geskin is a major source of these iPhone 8 leaks showing the iPhone 8's signature vertical dual camera alignment on the rear.

There are no leaks that counter the design of the iPhone 8 as shown in a new render above. The iPhone 8 is expected to be released this fall.