Posted: May 30 2017, 1:48am CDT

 

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps
Credit: @VenyaGeskin1
 

Apple reportedly changes the screen ratio in new iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will require work for app developers, if a report out of China is any indication. In a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, TSMC sources revealed that Apple changes the screen ratio from 16:9 to 18.5:9 in the first OLED iPhone.

The iPhone 8 screen will be much longer than the one found on the iPhone 7. Apple is removing the physical home button to make room for the bigger screen. The iPhone 8 is rumored to have an optical fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen.

The changed screen ratio will require some layout and even user interface design adjustments for apps. The top of the screen will not be reachable anymore for most iPhone 8 users. Apps with UI elements such as back button on top will become a nuisance to use.

The required app updates could mean that the iPhone 8 will be unveiled earlier than usual before sales launch to give developers time to update their apps. 

Another reason why we could see the iPhone 8 earlier than expected is the rumored AR functionality. The iPhone 8 is supposed to feature 3D front camera with a infra-red sensor system to enable augmented reality apps. Again developer need time to leverage this new capabilities in the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 design has leaked through CAD files and dummies out of the Asian supply chain. Leaker Benjamin Geskin is a major source of these iPhone 8 leaks showing the iPhone 8's signature vertical dual camera alignment on the rear. 

There are no leaks that counter the design of the iPhone 8 as shown in a new render above. The iPhone 8 is expected to be released this fall. 

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple is Working on its Own AI Chip for iPhone Tips Rumor

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

