System Camera Pick: Panasonic Lumix GX850

Posted: May 30 2017, 2:01am CDT

 

The most affordable mirror-less system camera from Panasonic Lumix GX850 is delivering stunning photos and videos.

The Panasonic Lumix GX850 4K mirrorless camera offers over 28 Lumix and Leica compact lens options built on the next-generation (ILC) interchangeable lens camera standard. It's mirrorless design enables a lighter, more compact camera body that includes cutting-edge 4K technologies like 4K photo, post focus and focus stacking.

A 180 Degree flip up front facing LCD with face auto shutter and buddy auto shutter combined with 22 creative filters makes high quality selfie photography fun. Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity enables effortless image data transfer to smartphones and computers.

LetsGoDigital says about the Panasonic Lumix GX850: "The GX850 is Panasonic's cheapest system camera. Nevertheless, the Lumix DC-GX850 feels everything but inexpensive, the camera has a beautiful compact and lightweight housing. The 3" touchscreen display that folds up to 4K selfie screen is a pleasure to work with. It is an ideal camera for vloggers and people who are currently shooting with their smartphone. The GX850 produces beautiful pictures and the camera is packed with photo features, allowing you to discover new features time after time. Personally, I think 4K photo is a real recommendation."

The Panasonic Lumix GX850 with 12-32mm MEGA O.I.S. Lens sells for $547.99 on amazon.com.

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

