Nintendo Switch Availability To Be Constraint Until E3 2017

There is no online availability of the Nintendo Switch since Monday. Even GameStop is not offering bundles anymore. Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch. In April the company said to make 10 million Switch consoles available until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand in crucial holiday season.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike dramatically during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This is likely the reason why the supply of the Nintendo Switch has dried up again.

Arms will be released on June 16. Nintendo and its retail partners will aim to have new Nintendo Switch stock in time for the Arms release. The Arms release will mark the end of E3 2017 week. Nintendo will get a lot of attention at the E3. The E3 hype around Nintendo is already mounting on social media, more than for Sony and Microsoft.

Many people will want to buy a Nintendo Switch after they watch the Nintendo E3 presentation on June 13. Having no Switch availability at retailers during E3 week would be very bad for Nintendo. It is worthwhile for the company to not ship any consoles in the next two weeks and have an increased supply from June 13 to June 16.

We continue to track the availability of the Nintendo Switch online and in stores, but at this point we do not expect much inventory.

Amazon offers pre-order discounts Switch titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Arms is also on sale for non-Prime members on amazon.com at the moment. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month. There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.