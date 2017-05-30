 
 

Nintendo Switch Availability To Be Constraint Until E3 2017

Posted: May 30 2017, 6:28am CDT | by , Updated: May 30 2017, 6:52am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

[itlte]
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It will be hard to find a Nintendo Switch in the next two weeks.

There is no online availability of the Nintendo Switch since Monday. Even GameStop is not offering bundles anymore. Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch. In April the company said to make 10 million Switch consoles available until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand in crucial holiday season.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike dramatically during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. This is likely the reason why the supply of the Nintendo Switch has dried up again. 

Arms will be released on June 16. Nintendo and its retail partners will aim to have new Nintendo Switch stock in time for the Arms release. The Arms release will mark the end of E3 2017 week. Nintendo will get a lot of attention at the E3. The E3 hype around Nintendo is already mounting on social media, more than for Sony and Microsoft.

Many people will want to buy a Nintendo Switch after they watch the Nintendo E3 presentation on June 13. Having no Switch availability at retailers during E3 week would be very bad for Nintendo. It is worthwhile for the company to not ship any consoles in the next two weeks and have an increased supply from June 13 to June 16.

We continue to track the availability of the Nintendo Switch online and in stores, but at this point we do not expect much inventory. To not miss an online sale get our The Tracker app. You never know if there is an odd sale happening. The Tracker is easy to use and designed to be set and forget.

Amazon offers pre-order discounts Switch titles for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Arms is also on sale for non-Prime members on amazon.com at the moment. More Nintendo Switch games are expected to be announced at the E3 2017 next month. There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-05-30 08:50:04am

Offers

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Best Buy Price: $299.99 Availability: .$title.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Target Price: $299.99 Availability: .$title.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Gamestop Price: $299.99 Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

2 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

3 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

3 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

5 hours ago

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook