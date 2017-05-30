Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel announced the Core X CPUs at the Computex 2017. The Intel Core X-series processor family contains Intel’s first teraflop desktop CPUs.

The chipmaker also introduced the entirely new Intel Core i9 processor, representing the highest performance for advanced gaming, VR and content creation. At the top of the lineup is the new Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor, the first consumer desktop CPU with 18 cores and 36 threads.

Along with this family of processors, Intel introduced the new Intel x299 chipset, which adds even more I/O and overclocking capabilities. Intel also announced updates to Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which will now identify the two top performing cores and direct critical workloads to those cores for a big jump in single- or multithreaded performance.

The new Intel Core X CPUs include Intel Core i9 7900X X-series processor, Intel Core i7 7820X X-series processor, Intel Core i7 7800X X series processor, Intel Core i7 7740X X series processor and Intel Core i5 7640X X series processor.