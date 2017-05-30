 
 

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Posted: May 30 2017, 3:16am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU
 

The new Intel Core X CPUs debut at Computex 2017.

Intel announced the Core X CPUs at the Computex 2017. The Intel Core X-series processor family contains Intel’s first teraflop desktop CPUs.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The chipmaker also introduced the entirely new Intel Core i9 processor, representing the highest performance for advanced gaming, VR and content creation. At the top of the lineup is the new Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor, the first consumer desktop CPU with 18 cores and 36 threads.

Along with this family of processors, Intel introduced the new Intel x299 chipset, which adds even more I/O and overclocking capabilities. Intel also announced updates to Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which will now identify the two top performing cores and direct critical workloads to those cores for a big jump in single- or multithreaded performance.

The new Intel Core X CPUs include Intel Core i9 7900X X-series processor, Intel Core i7 7820X X-series processor, Intel Core i7 7800X X series processor,  Intel Core i7 7740X X series processor and Intel Core i5 7640X X series processor.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

2 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

3 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

3 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook