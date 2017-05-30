PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

After about ten years of constant production, Sony is calling it quits on its PS3 console production in Japan. Gematsu first noted that the official PS3 product page on Sony Japan's website says that PS3 shipments have ended in Japan.

Whether this means no more shipments to the United States remains a moot point. Those customers who want a unit may make a go for it and purchase one while there is still time.

Later on the PS3 will probably become an antique item. Apparently, shipments for the 500 GB Model seem to have been reduced to a trickle. The PS3 console came out in 2006. Four years ago, over 80 million units got sold. Just last year, 10.26 million units were sold in Japan alone.

So it doesn’t come as much of a shock. It was after all just a matter of time before Sony stopped production. Sony made it clear as the light of day that it would churn out PS3 units for a decade only.

After the PS4, Sony now plans to sell its next generation PlayStation. Sony has stopped PlayStation Now support for the PS Vita and PS3. This was done in a move to focus upon the PC and PS4 instead.

Nintendo meanwhile has full intentions of ending the production of the Wii U. The company is to go on to make new stuff. In Nintendo’s case, it is the Switch while in case of Sony, it is the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

The PS3’s shipments have probably ceased by now. It is difficult to say with any certainty whether one can currently order a unit or not.