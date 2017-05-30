 
 

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console Is Coming Before E3 2017

Posted: May 30 2017

 

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017
  • New Gold PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is Coming This June
 

According to a source, the one terabyte Gold PS4 Slim Version is to come to stores by June 9th.

Sony is getting ready to launch its one terabyte Gold PS4 Slim console. The date of release could be June 9th, that is a couple of days before the E3 2017 begins.

According to Playstationlifestyle, as everyone knows, Sony began selling the console prior to this one in the United States for almost $300. It is slated that the Gold version could have the same price tag. 

Sony even joined hands with Taco Bell two years earlier to hand over a previous Gold version of the PS4 in a lottery. According to Comicbook, the leak regarding the Gold version took place on Reddit. As sources would have it, the leak appears to be a genuine one. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

