Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Posted: May 30 2017, 5:20am CDT

 

Father's Day is coming up next month. Here are the best tech gifts for dads.

Father's Day 2017 is on Sunday, June 18 in United States of America. This is the weekend right after E3 2017. We have seen many posts on social media by dads who got back into video gaming with the Nintendo Switch. In case your dad owns a Switch, the new ARMS game will be released just in time for Fathers Day.

Gifting the Nintendo Switch on Father's Day requires effort besides the $300 cost. The Switch is sold out again online. New major supply is expected in the week of E3 2017. It could still work to find a Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Father's Day. Download The Tracker app to get notified when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online again.

Voice controlled gadgets are the future. Get your dad into this future now with the Amazon Echo. Save $40 with code ECHOSAVE40 on an Echo voice assistant on amazon.com. Alternatively, as a low-priced alternative, get the Echo Dot 2. With code DOTSAVE10 the price of this device comes down to $39.99.

Sticking to the voice assistant theme. A great gift for Dads that do not have hands-free smartphone support in their cars is the Logitech ZeroTouch hands-free car mount and voice assistant powered by Amazon Alexa. This hands-free dock only works with Android phones. Logitech ZeroTouch sells for $78.99 on amazon.com.

Apple products such as the Apple Watch or iPhone are solid tech gifts for Dads. Golfer Dads can up their game with the Arccos 360 Tracking System

For many more Father's Day 2017 gift ideas refer to the vast Amazon Father's Day 2017 gift guide. And more tech gifts are featured in Best Buy's Father's Day 2017 gift guide.

