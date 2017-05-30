 
 

Leaked Video May Show The Galaxy Note 8

Posted: May 30 2017, 5:23am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8
 

Video shows a handfull of a smartphone

Someone has liked a video on Twitter that claims to show the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone reports Sammobile. The video appears to show the front glass panel from the device along with a case of some sort labeled Note 8. As with all leaks, you have to take this with a grain of salt. The person who posted the video has popped into the comments about the video and said they aren't saying the video is true.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Leaks about the Galaxy Note 8 hint that the smartphone will have some of the same tech that the iPhone 8 is rumored to feature. Namely, the Note 8 is tipped for a fingerprint reader under the glass. The Note 8 is expected to sport a design that has very little bezel to it. Rumors point to a 6.3-inch QHD display, and 12MP/13MP dual rear camera setup. The 6.3-inch screen is thought to have an 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Rumors also suggest that the dual rear camera setup will have a 3x optical zoom lens. The 12MP rear camera is thought to be a wide-angle lens and the 13MP to be the telephoto lens presumably with the 3x zoom.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

1 hour ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

2 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

50 minutes ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

59 minutes ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

1 hour ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

2 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

3 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

4 hours ago

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

1 hour ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

50 minutes ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

59 minutes ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook