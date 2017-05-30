Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Someone has liked a video on Twitter that claims to show the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone reports Sammobile. The video appears to show the front glass panel from the device along with a case of some sort labeled Note 8. As with all leaks, you have to take this with a grain of salt. The person who posted the video has popped into the comments about the video and said they aren't saying the video is true.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Leaks about the Galaxy Note 8 hint that the smartphone will have some of the same tech that the iPhone 8 is rumored to feature. Namely, the Note 8 is tipped for a fingerprint reader under the glass. The Note 8 is expected to sport a design that has very little bezel to it. Rumors point to a 6.3-inch QHD display, and 12MP/13MP dual rear camera setup. The 6.3-inch screen is thought to have an 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Rumors also suggest that the dual rear camera setup will have a 3x optical zoom lens. The 12MP rear camera is thought to be a wide-angle lens and the 13MP to be the telephoto lens presumably with the 3x zoom.