Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

The very word drone conjures up images of mini-planes that drop bombs on enemy territory or the kind of four-propeller object that kids and adults find so fascinating. Yet today the definition has undergone a radical revision.

Robosea, a Chinese company, has come up with Biki, which is a fish drone that operates by remote control in the sea or ocean. You may even use it in your swimming pool.

The fish drone got off to a good start on KickStarter. Yet it is still a nascent technology, so the phrase “caveat emptor” or “let the buyer beware” counts in a very real sense.

Costing just $550, this plastic and metal baby has a fin at the back and a plump yet streamlined body. It can navigate its way through water and avoid obstacles with ease due to its echo-location capability.

You can capture video clips of the deep blue sea with this fish drone and even swim underwater alongside it. That also means that you can take a selfie with it if you please.

The device is complicated and uses a number of leading edge technologies to allow it to maneuver itself underwater in a smart and efficient manner.

The battery of this gadget goes on till 90 to 120 minutes. The really good thing is that it won’t die down underwater leaving the owner stranded on the surface without it.

Rather the contraption will return to the owner using its own homing device when just 20 minutes of battery time is left. It makes no noise thus making it an eco-friendly gizmo.

There are lights on it so that when the conditions get dark underwater, it can still view stuff with its camera. This is one very cool drone since you can catch some very beautiful moments of footage and snapshots from the deep blue sea via its electronic eye which it possesses.

The device has evolved with the times. The early models were not so efficient. Yet this latest one has added a whole lot of complex electronic circuitry to its repertoire.

Whereas in the past, you could only send such a drone by means of a wire or leash into the sea, now we have the Biki which is autonomous and remote-controlled.

Although we still need to be wary of the media hype surrounding this device, it ought to be given a fair chance by the public. Whether it succeeds or fails depends on its performance in the future.