 
 

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Posted: May 30 2017, 5:47am CDT | by , Updated: May 30 2017, 5:58am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
  • Introducing the Biki: The World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Gallery

17 images
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
 

Biki is the best gadget to win holiday selfie battle on Instagram

The very word drone conjures up images of mini-planes that drop bombs on enemy territory or the kind of four-propeller object that kids and adults find so fascinating. Yet today the definition has undergone a radical revision.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Robosea, a Chinese company, has come up with Biki, which is a fish drone that operates by remote control in the sea or ocean. You may even use it in your swimming pool.

The fish drone got off to a good start on KickStarter. Yet it is still a nascent technology, so the phrase “caveat emptor” or “let the buyer beware” counts in a very real sense. 

Costing just $550, this plastic and metal baby has a fin at the back and a plump yet streamlined body. It can navigate its way through water and avoid obstacles with ease due to its echo-location capability.

You can capture video clips of the deep blue sea with this fish drone and even swim underwater alongside it. That also means that you can take a selfie with it if you please.

The device is complicated and uses a number of leading edge technologies to allow it to maneuver itself underwater in a smart and efficient manner. 

The battery of this gadget goes on till 90 to 120 minutes. The really good thing is that it won’t die down underwater leaving the owner stranded on the surface without it.

Rather the contraption will return to the owner using its own homing device when just 20 minutes of battery time is left. It makes no noise thus making it an eco-friendly gizmo.

There are lights on it so that when the conditions get dark underwater, it can still view stuff with its camera. This is one very cool drone since you can catch some very beautiful moments of footage and snapshots from the deep blue sea via its electronic eye which it possesses.   

The device has evolved with the times. The early models were not so efficient. Yet this latest one has added a whole lot of complex electronic circuitry to its repertoire.

Whereas in the past, you could only send such a drone by means of a wire or leash into the sea, now we have the Biki which is autonomous and remote-controlled.

Although we still need to be wary of the media hype surrounding this device, it ought to be given a fair chance by the public. Whether it succeeds or fails depends on its performance in the future.  

Gallery

17 images
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone
Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

2 hours ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

2 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

3 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

4 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

5 hours ago

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

2 hours ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook