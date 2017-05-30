 
 

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead Of Rumored Refresh

Posted: May 30 2017, 5:47am CDT

 

Only 15-inch MacBook Pro delivery times are slipping

There are a few sure fire ways to tell if Apple has plans for new products to be launched. One of the best is to watch the delivery dates of products. Apple tends to stop production of existing versions in the build up to the launch of new versions of the devices, which means delivery dates on the current generation of whatever product it is start to lengthen.

This is exactly what is happening right now with the MacBook Pro notebooks. Delivery dates have slipped to between June 6-8 for free delivery a June 5-7 for the fastest delivery. Rumors continue to suggest that an update for the MacBook range will be landing at WWDC kicking off next month. The long ignored MacBook Air is tipped for a refresh as well.

The update for the range is expected to include Kaby Lake processors and if you are hoping for a refresh to the external design, sorry to say only internal upgrades are expected. Something of note is that only the 15-inch MacBook Pro model ship dates have slipped.

This has led to some speculation that perhaps only the larger MacBook Pro models will be updated at WWDC. Or perhaps Apple was simply sitting on a larger stockpile of the smaller machines. That said, Apple has chosen in the past to launch refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks at different times. This happened in 2012 when the Retina MacBooks first landed, the 15-inch version launched in June and the 13-inch flavor didn't land until October reports MacRumors.

Delivery dates for 15-inch MacBook Pros of current generation are similarly long in most other markets as well. The last update for the MacBook line came in October 2016 and if the macs get an update next month it will be the fastest refresh for the MacBook Pro line in a while.

