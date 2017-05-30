 
 

What To Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?
The E3 2017 is just around the corner. Best gaming companies, developers and hardware companies have already released the schedules for their press conferences. Announcement about the new games have been made. There is a lot of new gaming merchandise waiting for the attendees. There are parties and live demos as well.

However, there is always that one hitch. What if you can’t attend? The event is taking place in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center and while many gamers have already flown or traveled to L.A., there are so many more who have not. Or they can’t. Not everyone is going to have money or resources lying around for the event. That does not mean that you have to miss the event.

Sony is bringing back the PS4 Experience for the E3 2017 for the fans. For all the gamers and fans who will not be able to make it to L.A. or simply cannot. E3 2017 will be covered by the PS4 Experience. Sony will showcase the PlayStation E3 Experience across multiple theaters.

 

The PlayStation E3 Experience will be played across 85 theaters in the U.S. including Los Angeles. It will also be played in Canada and Latin America.

The tickets for the PlayStation E3 Experience are free of charge. Furthermore, the people who will show up to become a part of the experience will not leave empty handed. Sony has announced that the attendees will receive a special poster, a collectible card and a mysterious "digital gift basket" from the PlayStation Store.

So, all you have to do is get your ticket for the PlayStation E3 Experience. They will be available from May 30th. They will surely go fast. Head down to the select theater near you on June 12th and watch the Sony press conference live from the E3 2017.

Tickets are now available 100% free at playstation.com/E3experience.

