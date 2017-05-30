 
 

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo And Apple

Posted: May 30 2017, 6:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Apple and Nintendo reportedly fight over parts in the supply chain.

The success of the Nintendo Switch has Nintendo scramble for electronic parts in the Asian supply chain. Nintendo has changed the production goal for the Nintendo Switch from 10 to 18 million units for the fiscal year ending April, 2018. Now the target is even 20 million according to a new report.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

"Nintendo has told suppliers and assemblers it hopes to make nearly 20 million units of the Switch device in the year ending March 2018, people involved in the discussions said. Though the company’s official sales target for the year is 10 million, strong demand suggests it can sell many more—if it can make them," said Takashi Mochizuki in a new Wall Street Journal report.

This ramp up requires the procuration of essential components such as NAND chips and vibration actuators. In the electronic component market Nintendo is now clashing with companies like Apple. The Cupertino giant is preparing the new iPhones for the fall release. Apple is designing more and more components themselves, but they still rely on lots of standard components as well for the iPhone.

Especially NAND is in short supply according to the report. The component shortage is likely keeping Nintendo from reaching the 20 million unit goal. The supply of the Nintendo Switch has dried up again ahead of E3. A new major shipment is expected in time for the E3 2017 and the ARMS release on June 16.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. Select Walmart stores received the Switch on Memorial Day.

There is no sign of fresh inventory on Tuesday yet. Nintendo is expected to supply retailer with substantial Switch stock in time for the ARMS release on June 16. The once again high-riding Japanese video game maker has done the same with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

2 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

3 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

4 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

5 hours ago

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook