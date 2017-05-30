Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

The success of the Nintendo Switch has Nintendo scramble for electronic parts in the Asian supply chain. Nintendo has changed the production goal for the Nintendo Switch from 10 to 18 million units for the fiscal year ending April, 2018. Now the target is even 20 million according to a new report.

"Nintendo has told suppliers and assemblers it hopes to make nearly 20 million units of the Switch device in the year ending March 2018, people involved in the discussions said. Though the company’s official sales target for the year is 10 million, strong demand suggests it can sell many more—if it can make them," said Takashi Mochizuki in a new Wall Street Journal report.

This ramp up requires the procuration of essential components such as NAND chips and vibration actuators. In the electronic component market Nintendo is now clashing with companies like Apple. The Cupertino giant is preparing the new iPhones for the fall release. Apple is designing more and more components themselves, but they still rely on lots of standard components as well for the iPhone.

Especially NAND is in short supply according to the report. The component shortage is likely keeping Nintendo from reaching the 20 million unit goal. The supply of the Nintendo Switch has dried up again ahead of E3. A new major shipment is expected in time for the E3 2017 and the ARMS release on June 16.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. Select Walmart stores received the Switch on Memorial Day.

There is no sign of fresh inventory on Tuesday yet. Nintendo is expected to supply retailer with substantial Switch stock in time for the ARMS release on June 16. The once again high-riding Japanese video game maker has done the same with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch.