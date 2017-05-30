 
 

This New Tech Can Turn You Into A Bronze Statue

Posted: May 30 2017, 7:07am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue
  • Novel Alteration Technique allows You to Convert Your Visage into Sculpture or Painting
 

A novel alteration technique will allow you to convert your visage into a form of sculpture or a beautiful painting that acts and talk at the drop of a hat.

A group of scientists has come up with an artificial intelligence algorithm that that can alter faces so that they come to resemble painted portraits or statues in the resulting images. This will most likely lead to a scramble for this lucrative technology by both Snapchat and Facebook. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The sample video posted online according to The Verge shows visual manipulation at its best. You can actually alter the physiognomy so that the person’s image seems to be saying something else from what he or she has actually spoken. 

The imitation of style from one video to another has also been perfected. The software used for this purpose has been called Sykora. The human face is what it is basically all about.

A painting, portrait or statue can be transposed onto the image of a person and made to repeat the person’s words in an altered style. This technology will be most sought after by such giant online names as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Machine learning is involved in the operations. The identification of facial features and the separation of foreground and background are also components of this system.     

This is indeed one powerful and potent application that could transform such a simple thing as a selfie into a 3D avatar. A virtual environment is what this instrument of artificial intelligence remakes in its own way. 

According to the Daily Mail, the actuation of personalities in the digital age is about to become a reality. Even deceased individuals could have their pictures or avatars re-animated and made to speak and act in cyberspace.

This has implications for the film industry since movie stars who have passed away could be made to act again (albeit vicariously) by just using their photographs.   

Termed digital soul technology, it is a truly wonderful and awesome tool of transformation. It is a very personalized form of avatar creation.

While it is not like a person can come back to life after he or she has died, that person can be remade digitally as an avatar that speaks and acts in cyberspace (where as they say anything is possible). 

According to Mashable the very act of taking a selfie is about to change. It had gotten quite humdrum and boring by now. It will be given a makeover thanks to this nascent technology. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

2 hours ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

What to Expect From Playstation E3 Experience 2017?

2 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

3 hours ago

Father&#039;s Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

Father's Day 2017 Tech Gift Guide

3 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

4 hours ago

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

PS3 Production and Shipments Ended in Japan

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

Nintendo Switch Game Lost Sphear Announced

5 hours ago

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

Intel Core X Family Features First TeraFlop Desktop CPU

5 hours ago

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

ARMS for Nintendo Switch TV Commercial Released

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

2 hours ago

[itlte]

Nintendo Switch Availability To be Constraint Until E3 2017

2 hours ago

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

Meet Biki: World’s First Bionic Underwater Fish Drone

3 hours ago

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

Leaked Video May Show the Galaxy Note 8

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

1 hour ago

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

1 hour ago

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

Nintendo Switch Success Causes Fight Between Nintendo and Apple

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook