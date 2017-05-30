This New Tech Can Turn You into a Bronze Statue

A group of scientists has come up with an artificial intelligence algorithm that that can alter faces so that they come to resemble painted portraits or statues in the resulting images. This will most likely lead to a scramble for this lucrative technology by both Snapchat and Facebook.

The sample video posted online according to The Verge shows visual manipulation at its best. You can actually alter the physiognomy so that the person’s image seems to be saying something else from what he or she has actually spoken.

The imitation of style from one video to another has also been perfected. The software used for this purpose has been called Sykora. The human face is what it is basically all about.

A painting, portrait or statue can be transposed onto the image of a person and made to repeat the person’s words in an altered style. This technology will be most sought after by such giant online names as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Machine learning is involved in the operations. The identification of facial features and the separation of foreground and background are also components of this system.

This is indeed one powerful and potent application that could transform such a simple thing as a selfie into a 3D avatar. A virtual environment is what this instrument of artificial intelligence remakes in its own way.

According to the Daily Mail, the actuation of personalities in the digital age is about to become a reality. Even deceased individuals could have their pictures or avatars re-animated and made to speak and act in cyberspace.

This has implications for the film industry since movie stars who have passed away could be made to act again (albeit vicariously) by just using their photographs.

Termed digital soul technology, it is a truly wonderful and awesome tool of transformation. It is a very personalized form of avatar creation.

While it is not like a person can come back to life after he or she has died, that person can be remade digitally as an avatar that speaks and acts in cyberspace (where as they say anything is possible).

According to Mashable the very act of taking a selfie is about to change. It had gotten quite humdrum and boring by now. It will be given a makeover thanks to this nascent technology.