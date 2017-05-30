 
 

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games For PS4 Are Life Is Strange And Killing Floor 2

Posted: May 30 2017, 7:15am CDT

 

  • Two Classics Returning to PlayStation Plus in June 2017
 

PlayStation Turkey leaks the info about the return of two popular games on PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been waiting for the announcement of the new line up of games that are scheduled to hit PS Plus in June. The lineup is scheduled to be announced by Sony on May 31st.

The games are scheduled to be made available on June 6th. If you know Sony and with the E3 2017 coming up, everyone is just waiting for the new games to come.

So, PlayStation Turkey might have thought to tweak a little fun at the fans. The best thing for the PlayStation Plus may have happened. PlayStation Turkey has leaked the name of two games which are coming to the PlayStation Plus this June.

Killing Room 2 and Life Is Strange are the two games which are coming to PlayStation Plus. PlayStation Turkey has leaked the names online in a tweet and fans can’t contain their excitement. Killing Room 2 is a game from Tripwire Interactive.

A first-person shooter game that can be played together with up to six players. The players will fight through waves of Zeds. Life Is Strange is a critically acclaimed episodic graphic adventure. Fans do not know yet whether gamers will be getting to play limited episodes. Or they will have access to all the episodes.

Gamers are excited about the return of these two great games on the PlayStation Plus. PlayStation sources and Sony have not made any statement about whether the rumor is true. However, the June lineup is already looking great.

The May games are already available for the PlayStation Plus. The June games will be available for all PlayStation Plus users. In another related tweet, Sony has promised big changes coming to PlayStation Plus in June.

This story may contain affiliate links.

