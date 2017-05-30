E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

Gaming Bolt recently confirmed Sony’s E3 presser is slated to take place on June 12th. What’s interesting about this event is the number of games to be released. Sony has never before released as many games at an event as this one.

Already in 2017 Sony has sold and delivered more than 60 million units of play station games. High quality PS4 games such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Tales of Berseria, Gravity Rush 2, Nioh, Yakuza 0 and Persona 5 will all be released at the upcoming event.

According to Daily Star one of the most anticipated games to be released at the upcoming E3 2017 is Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The game will be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 on the 22nd of August this year.

Although many were surprised by this news insiders have posted the game will come with big game features. For instance The Lost Legacy will be available for free download for players who already have the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Deluxe Edition, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Triple Pack or Explorer’s Pack.

Among all these big titles there will be one missing piece; the much anticipated Shenmue 3. We have already confirmed that the Shenmue 3 will not be released on the Sony PlayStation E3 2017 stage. The game will instead be released a year later.

The news was revealed by the Shenume 3 developer team Ys as they stated they will not be coming to participate in the E3 2017. Although the team did not rule out attending any other upcoming gaming shows.

According to Ys their schedules are yet to be finalized and they are focusing on game development more than participating in shows.

E3 will last from June 13th to June 16th. Its venue will be Los Angeles.